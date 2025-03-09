US' Rubio to visit Saudi Arabia, Canada for talks on Ukraine, global security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel this week to Saudi Arabia and Canada for high-level discussions on the Russia-Ukraine war and global security, the State Department announced Sunday.

Rubio on Monday will start a three-day visit to Jeddah, where he is set to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart as part of Washington's efforts to end the war. He will also hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss regional issues and ways to bolster US-Saudi ties, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

After Saudi Arabia, Rubio will head to Charlevoix, Canada on Wednesday to attend a three-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting to advance President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy vision, Bruce said.

Canada and the US have been at odds in recent weeks over Trump's push to impose tariffs as well as his remarks suggesting the US' northern neighbor should be part of its territory.