Canadian senator dares Donald Trump Jr. to charity boxing match

Quebec Senator Patrick Brazeau took to social media on Thursday to challenge Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, to a charity boxing match.

"In light of these bogus tariffs … I challenge you to a fight to raise money for cancer research or an organization of your choosing," Brazeau wrote to Trump Jr. on X.

He added: "Our countries don't need to be at war but we can fight to raise money. I'm in if you are."

Brazeau told CBC News that he is "100 percent serious" about the challenge for a match next Thursday.

Explaining his reasoning, the senator from Quebec said: "Just looking at everything that has transpired in the last two months, I just was wondering … what could I do?"

President Trump has frequently targeted Canada since taking office, calling it a US state and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "governor," in addition to threatening tariffs.





-'LET'S DUKE IT OUT'

Brazeau then issued the challenge: "Let's duke it out and see how much courage the Trumps and the president's son truly have."

Although Brazeau briefly thought about challenging US Vice President JD Vance, he ultimately selected Trump Jr. as a more symbolic figure representing the president.

"I just wanted to call an American out, and it just so happens to be the president's son," he said.

Brazeau's challenge comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and the US, following Trump's trade war against Canada. While he paused some tariffs on Thursday, the US president plans to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum next week.

Brazeau dismissed claims that the trade war is about fentanyl-a dangerous opioid-crossing the border, arguing instead that it's really about Canada's natural resources.

Concerned about the impact on Canadians, he added: "They're talking about significant tariffs on our country, which will affect every Canadian citizen's wallet."

Frustrated by the economic battle, Brazeau proposed a different approach: "Let's just do it the way the Trump family and the Trump people understand … through force."

A former charity boxing opponent in 2012 of Trudeau, Brazeau, now 50, says he feels confident about facing Trump Jr., who is three years younger.

Saying he has quit smoking and been sober for five years, Brazeau declared, "If I do step in the ring, I can guarantee that it will not be the same result as it was with my boxing match with Justin Trudeau. I'll just leave it at that."





