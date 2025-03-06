US delegation held talks with Hamas on prisoner exchange, Gaza ceasefire, confirms Palestinian source

US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler met with officials from the Palestinian group Hamas in the Qatari capital Doha, where discussions were held to explore positions on a deal for the release of Israeli prisoners who hold American citizenship, a well-informed Palestinian source said Wednesday.

This came in response to a report by the US news website Axios, which disclosed that Boehler had engaged in talks with Hamas officials in Doha in recent weeks.

Speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity, the source said these talks took place weeks ago, noting that this was not the first time such meetings had occurred.

The source added that Hamas conveyed to the US envoy its willingness to reach a comprehensive agreement to end the war with Israel while emphasizing the necessity of moving forward to the second phase of a ceasefire agreement which has been under way since January.

The source also noted that the conditions for the release of military prisoners differ from those for civilians but did not provide further details on the discussions.

The White House confirmed Wednesday that the Trump administration is in direct dialogue with Hamas, maintaining that discussions are in the US's interest.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Israel was consulted "on this matter" and the talks are "ongoing." Leavitt declined to specify the scope of the discussions, including whether they are solely about the release of additional hostages held by Hamas, or if they address Trump's widely-panned proposal to take ownership of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Axios earlier Wednesday disclosed the existence of the secret negotiations, which have been taking place in the Qatari capital in recent weeks.

It identified Boehler as leading the US delegation, a fact acknowledged by Leavitt.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that "Israel expressed its stance on direct talks with Hamas," without providing further details.

However, Channel 12 correspondent Amit Segal said the statement from Netanyahu's office clearly indicates Israel's rejection of Washington holding direct talks with Hamas.

A temporary ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, which began Jan. 19, briefly halted the violence in Gaza but has since collapsed.

Netanyahu has refused to negotiate the second phase of the three-phase deal, instead seeking to extend the first phase. Hamas, however, insists on negotiations on the second phase, including a full Israeli withdrawal and a complete end to the war.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.