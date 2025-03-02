‘Trump played both sides like a master chess player,’ says post shared by Trump

US president Donald Trump on Sunday reposted a social media post that said he played "both sides like a master chess player."

"By negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine's mining industry. This prevents Russia from launching an invasion, because attacking Ukraine would mean endangering American lives—something that would force the US to respond," said the post written by Michael McCune, a user of Trump's social media platform Truth Social.

"(Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump's terms. But here's the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the U.S. into war," it added.

This came days after a fiery exchange between Zelenskyy, Trump, and US Vice President JD Vance at the Oval Office meeting in the White House.

"Zelenskyy will have no choice but to concede, because without US support, Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia," the post said.