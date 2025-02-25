Trump calls for Keystone XL pipeline plans to be revived

US President Donald Trump on Monday called for the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry oil from Canada to the US.



Trump took to his online platform Truth Social to urge the company building the pipeline to come back to America.



"The Trump Administration is very different - easy approvals, almost immediate start," he said.



"If not them, perhaps another pipeline company. We want the Keystone XL pipeline built," he added.



The pipeline, first proposed in 2008, has been controversial from the start. It would carry crude oil from oil sands in Alberta, Canada to Nebraska in the Midwestern US, where it would link up existing pipelines that connect to the Gulf of Mexico and the Mississippi River.



It is opposed by environmental groups and Native American tribes. A years-long battle between the oil industry and environmentalists trickled into politics and US and Canadian courts.



Then US president Barack Obama rejected the project in 2015 due to environmental concerns before Trump revived it during his first term in office.



Then, in one of his first actions as US president in 2021, Joe Biden revoked Trump's permit for the pipeline, stating that its construction was not consistent with his administration's economic and climate goals.



