Commercial jet nearly collides with private plane on landing at Chicago airport

A Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft sits at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 13, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Southwest Airlines passenger plane was forced to abandon its landing at Chicago's Midway International Airport Tuesday when a private jet taxied across the runway, according to footage of the near collision that circulated on social media.

The webcam footage, posted to social media, appears to show the Southwest plane coming within feet (meters) of the tarmac when it abruptly pulls up in order to avoid slamming in to the small private jet.

The video was posted to X by Airport Webcams, a website that serves as a database of live webcams.