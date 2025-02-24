LONG LIVE THE REAL KING: TVS IN US GOVERNMENT OFFICE SHOW VIDEO OF TRUMP KISSING MUSKS FEET

'Long Live the Real King': TVs in US government office show video of Trump kissing Musk's feet

US President Donald Trump listens to Elon Musk speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

Televisions in the US Department of House and Urban Development (HUD) displayed Monday a possibly AI-generated video of President Donald Trump vigorously kissing the feet of tech billionaire Elon Musk.

A text reading "Long Live the Real King" was prominently displayed over the brief video, which played on loop. In it, Musk can be seen reclining with his bare feet as Trump kneels and pours over Musk's feet.

The video was reportedly displayed in HUD's cafeteria Monday, according to social media posts.

It is unclear if it was shown as the result of a hack, but the video does appear to be AI-generated as both of Musk's feet appear to be a left foot.