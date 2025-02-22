Los Angeles mayor removes fire chief over wildfire handling

The remains of a burned down neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2025. (IHA Photo)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday removed Fire Chief Kristin Crowley from her position, citing her handling of recent catastrophic wildfires.

The decision, effective immediately, follows Bass' criticism that 1,000 firefighters were sent home on Crowley's watch the day the fires broke out, and her refusal to conduct an after-action report.

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement on X.

She appointed Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year department veteran, as interim chief.

The move comes after Southern California experienced devastating wildfires in January 2025, including the Eaton and Palisades fires, which burned over 55,000 acres, killed 29 people, and caused insured losses estimated between $75 billion and $164 billion.

Bass also faced criticism for her absence during the crisis, as she was in Ghana attending a presidential inauguration. Critics, including President Donald Trump, have targeted Bass's handling of the incident.