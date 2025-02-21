Borrell slams Trump over his remarks on Ukraine

The European Union's foreign policy chief criticized US President Donald Trump on Thursday over his recent comments on Ukraine.

"The height of dishonesty is to accuse (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy of having started the war against Russia, of being a dictator, of having the support of only 4% of Ukrainians and of wanting to plunder Ukraine of its mineral resources as payment for his help," said Josep Borrell.

Borrell said that Zelenskyy led "the resistance" in Ukraine under attack by Russia.

"He deserves respect. Not to be slandered by the president of the very country that, until yesterday, was his main supporter," he added.

Trump leveled sharp criticism at Zelenskyy earlier in the week, saying Kyiv could have made a deal to avoid the war with Russia and accused Ukraine of starting it.

He also described Zelenskyy as a "dictator without elections."





