Trump says AP to be barred from Oval Office until ‘Gulf of America’ style change

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will not allow the Associated Press back in the Oval Office until they agree to change their style on the Gulf of Mexico after he ordered it to be renamed the Gulf of America.

"I don't know what they're doing, but I just say that we're going to keep them out until such time as they agree that it's the Gulf of America," Trump told reporters in Florida.

The White House has barred the AP from official events over the news organization's refusal to adopt the term "Gulf of America" as mandated by a recent executive order from Trump.

Trump said he thinks some of the phrases that the AP wants to use are "ridiculous, and I think, frankly, they've become obsolete."

He noted that the AP "refuses to go with what the law is," in refence to his executive order changing the name of the body of water.

"The Associated Press, as you know, has been very, very wrong on the election, on Trump, and the treatment of Trump, and other things having to do with Trump and Republicans and conservatives," Trump said.

"They're doing us no favors, and I guess I'm not doing them any favors. That's the way life works."