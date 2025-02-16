'You are a moron, Chris': White House mocks US senator over social media posting

The White House blasted Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy over his social media post.

"You are a moron, Chris. It is obvious this page is not affiliated with President Trump, his family, or the administration.

"We do, however, support your right to make such a statement, no matter how imbecilic it makes you look," the White House's rapid response account said on X on Friday.

The response came after Murphy posted expletive-riddled words against a parody account of the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

The "Lara Trump Page," a parody fan account posted on X that border czar Tom Homan potentially arresting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"If you support Border Czar Tom Homan arresting AOC for giving illegal aliens instructions on how to avoid deportation, post a (thumbs up emoji) in the comments. Make your voice heard," the parody account posted.

Murphy, who seemingly believed that the post belonged to the president's daughter-in-law, reposted it.

"It takes some f---ing gall to have Vance lecturing Europe on 'free speech' when at the exact same time the Trump regime is threatening Democrats back home with arrest if they even explain people's rights to them," the senator wrote on X.