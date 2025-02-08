Protesters denounce Trump immigration policies outside his Florida golf club

A handful of demonstrators gathered outside Trump International Golf Club on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies while the commander-in-chief spent leisure time at the club.

Carrying signs and Mexican, Guatemalan and U.S. flags and chanting "Immigrants Make America Great," the small group of people shouted loudly and was visible as Trump, who spent several hours at the club, exited in his motorcade and drove by on Saturday afternoon.

Their chant was a reference to the president's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

One sign in Spanish said "the American Dream is also ours."

Trump, a Republican who has been in office just shy of three weeks, won the presidency in large part on the back of a promise to crack down on illegal immigration.

He has implemented that promise with speed, starting on the day he was inaugurated, by tasking the U.S. military to help with border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum and seeking to restrict citizenship for children born on U.S. soil.

Protesters and supporters frequently gather outside venues where Trump is staying to show their disdain or their enthusiasm for his policies.







