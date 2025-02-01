Casualties reported as small plane crashes in US city of Philadelphia

Multiple casualties have been reported after a small plane crashed Friday in a residential area in the US city of Philadelphia.

The aircraft, an air ambulance, took off from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when went down immediately around 6.30 p.m. local time (2330GMT), igniting multiple fires.

There were six people onboard, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

That included four crew members, a pediatric patient -- a girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness, and her mom, said Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, the company that owns the jet. It said no names will be released until family members have been notified.

Shriners Hospitals for Children, where the girl was treated, confirmed she and her mother were on the plane.

Separately, six people who were on the ground during the crash were hospitalized. Three of the victims remain at the hospital while three others were released, NBC reported.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said first responders are still searching a large area and officials have yet to obtain reports on the number of fatalities. She urged residents to stay away from the scene.

Emergency teams responded to the crash site, where witnesses reported hearing loud explosions and seeing multiple vehicles on fire.

A team of trained Red Cross disaster workers is at the scene to assist those who have been displaced. Shelter access is available for anyone who needs it.

"So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost," US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.

A NTSB investigator arrived late Friday with additional team members scheduled to arrive Saturday.