Trump says 'will make determination’ on US troops in Syria

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US "will make a determination" regarding the troops in Syria following a report that said he intends to withdraw American forces.

"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at White House. "We're not involved in Syria. Syria is in its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved".

Israel's official public broadcasting Kan reported Tuesday that "senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull thousands of US troops from Syria."

According to a Pentagon announcement in December, the US has some 2,000 troops deployed in Syria.