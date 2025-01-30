Türkiye offers condolences for mid-air collision outside Washington, DC

Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River after the plane crashed last night on approach to Reagan National Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye on Thursday expressed condolences to the US following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and an army helicopter near Washington, DC.

"We extend our condolences to the people of the US and to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided in mid-air near Washington's Ronald Reagan Airport.

The aircraft, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was en route from Kansas. The helicopter, which was on a training flight, had three military personnel on board.

The passenger plane crashed into the Potomac River.

Hours after the crash, emergency officials announced a shift from rescue to recovery operations, with no survivors expected.