Trump says 'a lot of people' to bid on TikTok

A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken January 19, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Monday that "a lot of people" will be bidding to own TikTok.

"I became a little bit jaded towards TikTok, but we'll see what happens. We're going to have a lot of people bidding on it," Trump told House Republicans in Miami, Florida.

He also said he does not want China to be involved in the short video-sharing app.

"China won't be involved. You don't want China involved, but we'll see what happens," he said.

MICROSOFT IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE TIKTOK



Trump said that Microsoft Corp. is among the US companies looking to take control of TikTok.

"I would say yes," he told reporters when asked if Microsoft is in discussions to purchase the app.

"A lot of interest in TikTok. There's great interest in TikTok," he added.

Trump signed an executive order last Monday in an attempt to delay a ban of the popular app for 75 days.

According to the order, he is pursuing a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

Discussions over TikTok's future continue, with American investors and companies showing interest.

Trump has indicated that a deal is expected soon, stressing that the US must benefit from any agreement.