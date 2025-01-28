Trump insists on his idea of moving Palestinians out of Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his suggestion of moving Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip.

"I'd like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence," Trump told reporters, according to the White House.

On Saturday, he suggested that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza.

Both countries reiterated their rejection of the resettlement of Palestinians on Sunday after Trump's call to "clean out" the enclave.

Trump told reporters he had spoken to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about the matter.

"When you look at the Gaza Strip, it's been hell for so many years…There have been various civilizations on that strip. It didn't start here. It started thousands of years before, and there's always been violence associated with it. You could get people living in areas that are a lot safer and maybe a lot better and maybe a lot more comfortable," he said.

The president said he will also discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to visit the US "very soon."

Trump's proposal came a week after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.