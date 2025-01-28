Trump fires Justice Department officials who investigated him: Report

US President Donald Trump has fired several Justice Department officials who worked on investigations into him, including some who worked on investigations led by former special counsel Jack Smith, according to a report published Monday.

A letter obtained by CNN from acting Attorney General James McHenry to the terminated individuals said the officials "played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump," and lacked the necessary loyalty to implement Trump's agenda.

"The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates. Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully," McHenry wrote.

"As a result, pursuant to Article Il of the Constitution and the laws of the United States, your employment with the Department of Justice is hereby terminated, and you are removed from federal service effective immediately," he added.

It is unclear who the dismissed Justice Department personnel are.





