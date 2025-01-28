Trump calls on Congress to increase funding for border security

US President Donald Trump said Monday that more funding is needed for border security.

"In the coming weeks, I'm looking forward to working with Congress on a reconciliation bill that financially takes care of our plans to totally and permanently restore the sovereign borders of the United States once and for all.

"This should include full funding for a record increase in border security personnel and retention bonuses for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and border patrol," Trump told House Republicans in Miami.

He said that during his campaign, he focused on the border "more than anything else."

"A lot of people said the biggest thing was inflation and the economy, and then maybe the border was third. I always felt the border was first," he added.

On deportation efforts and operations targeting gang members, Trump said: "We're tracking down the illegal alien criminals. We're detaining them and we are throwing them the hell out of our country."

"We have no apologies, and we're moving forward very fast."