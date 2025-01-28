 Contact Us
Brazil summons U.S. diplomat over handcuffed migrant deportations

Brazil summons U.S. diplomat over handcuffed migrant deportations

Brazil summoned U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Gabriel Escobar after reports showed Brazilian migrants being deported from the U.S. with their hands cuffed. The Brazilian government condemned the treatment as a blatant disregard for migrants' rights.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published January 28,2025
BRAZIL SUMMONS U.S. DIPLOMAT OVER HANDCUFFED MIGRANT DEPORTATIONS

Brazil summoned U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Gabriel Escobar to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the deportation of Brazilian irregular migrants with their hands cuffed by the U.S.

According to local reports, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took action after Brazilian migrants were deported from the U.S. while handcuffed. Escobar was called to the ministry to discuss the treatment of Brazilian migrants.

The U.S. diplomat was informed that the treatment "clearly disregarded the rights of the migrants."

Images had shown Brazilian irregular migrants being handcuffed during their deportation flight from the U.S. The Brazilian government condemned the handcuffing of migrants during the flight, calling it "a blatant disrespect for the rights of its citizens."