Brazil summons U.S. diplomat over handcuffed migrant deportations

Brazil summoned U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Gabriel Escobar to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the deportation of Brazilian irregular migrants with their hands cuffed by the U.S.

According to local reports, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took action after Brazilian migrants were deported from the U.S. while handcuffed. Escobar was called to the ministry to discuss the treatment of Brazilian migrants.

The U.S. diplomat was informed that the treatment "clearly disregarded the rights of the migrants."

Images had shown Brazilian irregular migrants being handcuffed during their deportation flight from the U.S. The Brazilian government condemned the handcuffing of migrants during the flight, calling it "a blatant disrespect for the rights of its citizens."