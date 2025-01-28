Arrests of migrants in US up to 1,179 on Monday, as Trump continues crackdown on illegal immigration

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it arrested 1,179 undocumented immigrants on Monday, up from the 956 arrested on Sunday, as President Donald Trump continues his crackdown on illegal immigration.

In addition, less than 600 migrants crossed illegally into the US from the southern border on Sunday, a stunningly low number since Trump was sworn into his second term of office on Jan. 20.

A source within the Trump administration told Fox News that not a single one of the nine sectors along the southern border received more than 200 crossings on Jan. 26 and the number of daily encounters totaled just 582. To give a perspective of how drastically the number of illegal border crossings has decreased, the Del Rio sector recorded only a trickle of crossings, 60, compared to more than 4,000 crossings per day during the peak of the border crisis in December 2023.

From an administration standpoint, the numbers are much lower compared to the 1,200 to 1,400 border encounters per day that occurred during the final days of former President Joe Biden's term in the White House. A total of 3,908 encounters were logged in the last few days of the Biden administration compared to 2,253 encounters logged during the first three days of the Trump administration, according to figures from the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump promised to immediately "declare a national emergency at the southern border" during his inauguration and he has hit the ground running with immigration raids of undocumented migrants in multiple states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, New York, Texas, and Washington.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted," said Trump when he was sworn in. "We will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came."

Deportation flights are already being carried out from the US, sending migrants back to their home countries, including Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, and Venezuela.