California rainstorms raise flood risks

Southern California is grappling with intense rainstorms that began over the weekend and are expected to last through Tuesday, delivering much-needed relief from drought conditions but significantly heightening the risk of floods and mudslides in regions scorched by recent wildfires.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood watches for burn areas near Palisades, Altadena, and Castaic Lake, warning that heavy rainfall over wildfire burn scars could trigger dangerous debris flows.

"There is a risk of higher rain rates caused by convective showers or thunderstorms through Monday morning. We have several Flood Advisories in effect in the area this evening. Use caution driving and never drive through flooded roads!" the NWS said on X.

The Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire caused significant destruction in these regions, with 11 fatalities reported in the former and 17 in the latter. The devastation has displaced thousands of residents, leaving many to seek new housing.

While the storms provide some respite from prolonged drought, they pose a dual threat of toxic runoff and flash floods, particularly in areas where vegetation loss from wildfires has destabilized the soil.