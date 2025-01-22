Trump says sanctions on Russia ‘likely’ if Putin does not engage in peace talks

US President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that additional sanctions on Russia are "likely" if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not come to the negotiation table to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump was asked whether he would impose further sanctions on Moscow should Putin refuse to engage in peace talks.

"Sounds likely," he said, without elaborating.

Asked whether he believed the war in Ukraine should be frozen, Trump responded: "The war should have never started. If you had a competent president, which you didn't, the war wouldn't have happened. The war in Ukraine would have never happened if I were president."

He further criticized former President Joe Biden, saying Putin "disrespected" his leadership.

On whether he will keep sending weapons to Ukraine, Trump said they will "look into that," adding: We're talking to (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We're going to be talking with President Putin very soon, and we'll see what, how it all happens."

"One thing I do feel is the European Union should be paying a lot more than they're paying," he added.

The remarks came as Trump has vowed to end the war in Ukraine, adding he would engage in talks with Putin, although he has not provided a timeline or specifics.