Shooting in US state of Tennessee leaves 2 students injured: Police

A high school shooting left two students injured in the US state of Tennessee on Wednesday, according to police.

The suspected gunman, another student, opened fire in the Antioch High School cafeteria before shooting himself.

Metro Nashville Police said the shooting incident is under investigation.

"Three people have been wounded, including the suspect, who shot himself. Reunification site for parents is 3754 M'boro Pk. Buses will be taking students there," it said on X.

School authorities earlier said in a statement that Antioch High School is on lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building.

"Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible. This is an active crime scene and investigation. We will work with the MNPD to provide further updates as they become available," it said.