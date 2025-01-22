Border agents arrest 308 migrants on Trump’s 1st full day in office: Report

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 308 illegal migrants on the first full day of President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report Wednesday.

Among those arrested were individuals charged with crimes such as murder and child rape, according to Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, who was cited by the New York Post.

Homan noted that immigration officers began arresting illegal migrants who pose threats to "public safety," adding that there are approximately 700,000 currently in the US.

CNN reported that thousands of additional active-duty US troops are being deployed to the southern border with Mexico after Trump ordered a troop ramp-up as part of his initiative to crack down on illegal immigration.

On inauguration day, Trump directed the military on Monday to increase its presence at the border to combat illegal immigration, including by declaring a national emergency at the southern border.