Former US House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 defendants 'shameful'

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump's decision to pardon individuals charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack "shameful" and "an outrageous insult" to the country's justice system.

Pelosi, in a post on X on Monday, criticized Trump's executive order, which could affect around 1,500 people involved in the 2021 assault on the Capitol. The rioters were charged for attempting to block a joint session of the US Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

She highlighted the sacrifices of law enforcement officers who protected the Capitol, Congress, and the Constitution, describing their courage as "extraordinary."

She accused Trump of prioritizing the "abandonment and betrayal" of officers who "put their lives on the line," and urged the public to honor the heroes who ensured the survival of democracy.

Trump has justified the decision, claiming the Jan. 6 committee had "destroyed and deleted" evidence from their investigations. He also repeated accusations that Pelosi bore responsibility for the violence.