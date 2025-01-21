Arab leaders congratulate Trump on his inauguration as US president

Several Arab leaders have congratulated US President Donald Trump, who took the oath of office for a second term on Monday and signed several executive orders to reset domestic and foreign policy.

The leaders of the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine, among others, sent messages to Trump for becoming the 47th US president.

UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on X wished Trump and his administration "success," saying "I look forward to working with him to further advance UAE-US strategic relations and promote regional peace and stability."

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani also wished him "success in his duties and the relations of friendship and strategic cooperation between the two countries further development and growth."

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Trump on his inauguration, reaffirming "his commitment to strengthening the strategic relationship" between Bahrain and the US, according to a statement cited by the Bahraini state news agency BNA.

The sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik, wished further growth in cooperation and partnership between his country and the US, a statement by the official Omani news agency read.

"I affirm continuing collaboration and cooperation with His Excellency to strengthen the strategic relations between our two countries and to achieve common interests, in a way that serves the interests of the two peoples and enhances security and stability in our region and the world," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on his Facebook page.

Jordanian King Abdullah II congratulated Trump, affirming commitment to working together "toward a more prosperous and peaceful world."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also joined the Arab leaders in congratulating Trump. In his message cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas emphasized readiness to work with him to achieve peace during his tenure, "guided by the two-state solution based on international legitimacy."