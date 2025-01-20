UNPRECEDENTED SECURITY MEASURES IN PLACE FOR TRUMPS 2ND INAUGURATION

A view of the U.S. Capitol from the top of the Washington Monument at dawn on the Inauguration Day of Donald Trump's second presidential term in Washington, DC, U.S. January 20, 2025. (REUTERS)

Unprecedented security measures are in place for US President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration on Monday marking his return to the White House after a four-year gap.

The security adjustment comes amid heightened concerns following two apparent assassination attempts - a terrorist-inspired attack in New Orleans, and an explosion in Las Vegas.

The event has been moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to weather concerns, marking the first indoor ceremony since 1985. This has required rapid adjustments to existing security protocols, with law enforcement agencies working to ensure the safety of both the president-elect and attendees.

The US Secret Service is coordinating all federal, state, and local resources under the Presidential Decision Directive 62 and Presidential Threat Protection Act of 2000, working closely with multiple law enforcement agencies to ensure comprehensive security coverage.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said public safety agencies had spent nearly a year developing a comprehensive security plan in collaboration with federal partners.

25,000 SECURITY PERSONNEL DEPLOYED



The event, designated as a National Special Security Event (NSSE), features the most extensive security perimeter ever established for an inauguration, with 48 kilometers (30 miles) of fencing around the Capitol.

Some 25,000 law enforcement and military personnel have been deployed, including 7,800 National Guard troops and 4,000 Metropolitan Police Department officers, to safeguard the ceremony, which is expected to draw 250,000 ticketed guests.

Significant portions of downtown Washington D.C., covering about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the White House to the Capitol, are closed to vehicular traffic.

Multiple security checkpoints have been established to screen attendees, with the US Capitol Police enforcing strict prohibitions on items including firearms, explosives, knives, and drones on Capitol Grounds.

Several metro stations will remain closed throughout the day as part of the security measures, while others operate under heightened surveillance. Public transportation opened at 4.00 a.m. local time (0900GMT), with hundreds of security personnel monitoring the systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented a no-fly zone extending 30 nautical miles (55.5 kilometers) from the capital, including drone restrictions. Aerial surveillance will be conducted by law enforcement helicopters throughout the event.

The Coast Guard has also significantly enhanced maritime security, deploying over 300 personnel from the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region and other units nationwide to monitor and secure waterways.

The comprehensive security operation represents one of the largest coordinated law enforcement efforts in recent US history, reflecting the heightened tensions and security challenges surrounding this event.