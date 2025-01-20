Trump vows to declassify documents related to John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr assassinations

US President-elect Donald Trump promised Sunday that he would declassify documents related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"As the first step toward restoring transparency and accountability to government, we will also reverse the over-classification of government documents," Trump told his supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

"And in the coming days, we are going to make public remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F. Kenedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, as well as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," he added.

Trump had previously also called for fully declassifying information related to JFK's assassination, which happened in 1963.

In Sunday's speech, he reiterated this commitment, stating that he would fulfill this promise once he took office.

Both Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated in 1968.

Trump will be formally sworn-in to office Monday just before noon and will shortly thereafter sign off on an onslaught of ready-to-go executive orders.