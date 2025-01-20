Trump preparing to pardon people charged in Jan. 6 attack

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to issue sweeping pardons to defendants charged in the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and intends to cut short sentences for people who attacked police, ABC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report. ABC News reported the plans could change before pardons are formally issued.

ABC News reported that Trump planned to wipe away convictions for those who did not commit violence during the riot at the Capitol. Trump is seeking to commute the sentences of those convicted of assaults on law enforcement, a move that could allow supporters currently in prison to be released, according to the report.









