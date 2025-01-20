NATO, European leaders congratulate US President Trump on return to White House

The chief of the NATO military alliance and European leaders on Monday congratulated US President Donald Trump on his return to the White House, as he officially took office at his inauguration ceremony.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that with Trump back in office "we will turbo-charge" defense spending and production, likely referring to Trump's push for European countries to shoulder a greater burden of defending themselves.

"My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President Together we can achieve peace through strength - through @NATO," he wrote on X. Trump has been a frequent critic of the NATO alliance.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered her best wishes for Trump's tenure as 47th US president, saying the bloc looks forward to working closely with him to tackle global challenges.

"Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership," she said on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa also expressed best wishes to Trump, and reiterated the EU's desire to work closely with him to tackle global challenges.

European Parliament President Roberto Metsola expressed her "very best wishes" to the American people on the start of a new chapter. "Europe stands ready to work together as friends and partners, to shape a world of stability, opportunity and hope," she said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas congratulated Trump and said the bloc is looking forward to continuing their partnership.

"The transatlantic bond has brought prosperity and strength to both sides of the Atlantic. Together, we are stronger and safer to tackle global challenges," she wrote on X.

- 'EU is a strong union'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump, saying the US is Germany's closest ally and the aim of their policy is "always a good transatlantic relationship."

"The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong union," he wrote on X.

"On behalf of the United Kingdom, I send my warmest congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a video message.

He added: "The special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to flourish for years to come."

Simon Harris, the Irish taoiseach (prime minister), warmly congratulated Trump and wished him every success in his return term.

"This is a very important moment for President Trump personally and for the United States. As the torch of democracy passes peacefully from one leader to the next, I send him, and the people of the United States, my very best wishes," he said in a statement.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis also congratulated Trump, saying that Romania, "a close Strategic Partner of the US," wishes him the best of success for this important new mandate.

"We need a strong&vibrant #Transatlantic link, to the benefit of our joint security & prosperity," he wrote on X.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof congratulated Trump and Vice President JD Vance, touching on the "long-standing historic ties" between the US and the Netherlands.

"We're strong allies and work together closely, both bilaterally and in international forums like NATO. I look forward to continuing this partnership with President @realDonaldTrump and Vice President @JDVance," he wrote on X.

- 'Dialogue essential pillar for stability, growth'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Trump, adding: "We look forward to working with the new US Administration to strengthen the strategic relationship between our countries and address common global challenges."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her best wishes to Trump for the beginning of his new mandate.

On X, Meloni said she is certain that the friendship between the two nations and the values that unite them will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the US, facing global challenges together.

"Italy will always be committed to consolidating the dialogue between the US and Europe, as an essential pillar for the stability and growth of our communities," added Meloni, whose political positions are said to be closer to Trump's than most other European leaders.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on being sworn in as 47th President of the United States. All the best from Poland and EU Presidency," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on X.

In his congratulatory message, Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob pointed to the long-lasting friendship and rich bilateral relations between Slovenia and the US.

"Only together can the European Union and US make a great impact in addressing global challenges of today's international community," he added.

During his first term as president in 2017-2021, Trump's relations with longstanding European allies tended to be less than warm, but Monday's messages from continental leaders clearly voiced hope that his return to the White House would see friendlier ties.