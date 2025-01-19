Trump plans executive actions on border, energy, diversity

President-elect Donald Trump plans to take executive actions on border security, energy and ending policies aimed at promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, his incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"We're going to have his campaign promises that he promised to the American people right out there on the table, in terms of border, in terms of energy, in terms of taking on this kind of DEI, you know, woke culture that has infected so many parts of our federal government," Waltz said.

Waltz emphasized border issues as most pressing and said American voters gave Trump a clear mandate on that: "lock down our border, deport the worst of the worst. Take on the cartels."









