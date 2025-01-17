White House: TikTok should remain available to Americans

The White House said on Friday that Tiktok should remain available to Americans but the timing of the Supreme Court ruling on a law banning the app means it must fall to the Trump administration.

"TikTok should remain available to Americans, but simply under American ownership or other ownership that addresses the national security concerns identified by Congress in developing this law," the White House said in a statement.

"Given the sheer fact of timing, this Administration recognizes that actions to implement the law simply must fall to the next Administration, which takes office on Monday."









