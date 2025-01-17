Fire at California power plant prompts evacuations, road closures

A fire erupted Thursday at a power plant at Moss Landing along California's central coast, escalating into the night and prompting evacuations, road closures, and health warnings, local media reported.

According to TV channel KION, Santa Cruz County Public Health urged residents to stay indoors, close windows, and turn off air ventilation systems, due to the fire, taking place some 530 kilometers (330 miles) northwest of Los Angeles, which has suffered from over a week of massive wildfires.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for several areas around Moss Landing.

In addition to evacuation efforts, CalTrans District 5 closed Highway 1, with no estimated time for reopening.

The North Monterey County Unified School District announced that all schools in the district would be closed Friday over students' health and safety concerns.

The fire has engulfed the Vistra Energy section of the plant, which has been fully evacuated.

Firefighters and emergency crews, including hazmat teams, are on-site.

This incident marks the second fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant in recent years. In 2022, a blaze took place at the Tesla Power Storage facility.



