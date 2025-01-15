TRUMPS PICK TO LEAD CIA PROMISES TO INTENSIFY WORK AGAINST CHINA

US President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA vowed Wednesday to prioritize the Chinese threat if confirmed as director.

"Today we face what may be the most challenging national security environment in our nation's history.

"The Chinese Communist Party remains committed to dominating the world economically, technologically and militarily," John Ratcliffe told the Senate Intelligence Committee at his confirmation hearing.

Ratcliffe, who served as director of national intelligence during Trump's first term, said there is a need for the CIA to continue its focus on the threats posed by China and the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

"As DNI (Director of National Intelligence), I dramatically increased the intelligence community's resources devoted to China. I openly warned the American people that from my unique vantage point as the official who saw more US intelligence than anyone else, I assessed that China was far and away our top national security threat," he added.

Ratcliffe said he would resist efforts to force out or fire any CIA employee based on their perceived political views.

"If you look at my record as DNI, that never took place. That's never something that anyone has alleged, and it's something that I would never do," he said.