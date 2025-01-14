Wealthy Los Angelinos turn to private teams to fight wildfires, highlighting US administration failures

As firefighting efforts in Los Angeles and surrounding areas persist, the revelation that affluent individuals are hiring private firefighting teams to protect their homes exposes both social inequality and the US government's failure to effectively tackle the fires.

In Los Angeles, where thousands of acres have already burned, economically privileged groups are taking matters into their own hands to fight fires threatening their properties.

Adam Leber, the manager of celebrities like singer Miley Cyrus, billionaire Rick Caruso, a onetime candidate for LA mayor, and Keith Wasserman, founder of the real estate investment firm Gelt Venture, have all announced plans to hire private firefighting teams to protect their homes.

As the government's faltering response to the fires continues to be discussed, these revelations have sparked widespread anger on social media.

One user on X posted: "The term 'private firefighters' shouldn't even exist. Everyone deserves equal protection from their homes burning. This cannot be normalized."

Caruso's shopping center, located in the fire zone, remained untouched by the flames, while Wasserman's $3 million home in Pacific Palisades, which he had publicly sought private firefighters for, was ultimately destroyed.

On his now-deleted X account, Wasserman posted: "Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors' houses are burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you."

His offer to pay top dollar drew attention to the stark disparity in access to firefighting resources.

US FALTERING RESPONSE TO CRISIS SEEN AS TRIGGER



Many social media users argued that the wealthy hiring private firefighting teams highlights the government's failure to effectively utilize its own resources.

Some expressed frustration, saying it is troubling when private individuals can take action where the government, funded by taxpayer money, cannot.

Others raised concerns about the trustworthiness of government efforts in such emergencies, pointing to its response, which many people have faulted.

Further criticism of US government institutions emerged, with some arguing that the failure to act leaves individuals to fend for themselves in situations where the government should be stepping in.

The daily cost for a small private firefighting team with a two-person crew and a small vehicle can reach $3,000, while a larger team with four fire trucks and 20 firefighters can cost up to $10,000 per day.

DAY 8 OF LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES



The fires, which began on Jan. 7 in various parts of Los Angeles and spread quickly due to strong winds, have already scorched over 37,000 acres.

At least 24 people have lost their lives, and evacuation orders have been issued for about 150,000 people.

More than 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

The total damage and economic losses caused by the ongoing wildfires are estimated to be between $250 billion and $275 billion.





















