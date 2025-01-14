Biden makes additional disaster assistance available to California

US President Joe Biden decided Monday to amend a California disaster declaration and make additional assistance available to the wildfire-affected state.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the State of California by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for emergency work undertaken in the state of California as a result of wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025 and continuing," the White House said in a statement.

Under the order, federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance have been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a period of 180 days of the state's choosing within the first 270 days from the start of the incident period, it added.

More than 40,000 acres have been scorched by the Eaton, Palisades, Kenneth and Hurst fires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Over 12,000 structures including homes, businesses and houses of worship have been reduced to ashes since the fires began on Jan. 7 and 24 people have died.

Houses owned by Hollywood actors, directors, producers and other entertainment workers have not been spared.

Efforts to contain the fires continue.





