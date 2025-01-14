Biden, Blinken face pro-Palestine protests outside State Department

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered Monday outside the State Department in Washington, D.C. to condemn the Biden administration's policy on Gaza.

They shouted "War criminal!" as President Joe Biden's motorcade arrived.

Biden, who was accompanied by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, delivered his final foreign policy speech, addressing his administration's legacy and efforts.

"Shame!" the protesters shouted.

They carried banners that said "Biden's Policy is Genocide," "Speak Up, Shout Out, Use Your Power," "Israel Kills" and "Stop Arming Israel With My Tax $$."

Police took security measures around the department.

The Biden administration has been long criticized for providing support to Israel in its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 46,500 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.