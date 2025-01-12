RUSSIAS ST PETERSBURG AIRPORT HALTS OPERATIONS DUE TO HEAVY SNOWFALL

Pulkovo airport in Russia's St Petersburg has halted operations due to heavy snowfall, the airport said on Sunday.

At around 0830 local time (0530 GMT) the airport announced it was halting all flights and planned to resume operations shortly. However, this has been postponed until weather conditions improve.

Artyom Korenyako, a spokesman for the national aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia, wrote in his Telegram account that planes bound for St Petersburg had been redirected to alternate airports.

According to Pulkovo's online departure list, the last plane landed at the airport at 0740 local time (0440 GMT).









