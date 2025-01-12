Biden awards Pope Francis Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction

US President Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian honor granted by the president.

The White House in a statement on Saturday said Biden bestowed the award to the pope during a phone call. It described the pontiff as "the People's Pope-a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world."

The statement said the pope's "mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before."

Biden had planned to travel to Rome this weekend to personally present the medal to Pope Francis, but canceled the trip to monitor wildfires in California, which have claimed 16 lives so far.

It is the first time that President Biden has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.

In a telegram, the pope said he was "saddened by the loss of life and the widespread destruction caused by the fires near Los Angeles."









