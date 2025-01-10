Trump says meeting being set up with Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being set up.

"He (Putin) wants to meet, and we're setting it up," Trump told reporters ahead of a meeting with Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

He did not provide further details about the possible meeting.

"President Putin wants to meet. He said that even publicly, and we have to get that war over. That's a bloody mess," he said, referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Turning to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said they have had "a lot of" communication.

"We have a lot of meetings set up with a lot of people. Some have come, but I'd rather wait till after the 20th," he said, referring to Jan. 20, the date of his inauguration.



