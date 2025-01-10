Trump inauguration fund hits record $170M as corporations pledge support

Corporate America's biggest names have contributed to a record-breaking $170 million inaugural fund for US President-elect Donald Trump, with technology companies leading recent donations, according to media reports.

Google and Microsoft each pledged $1 million to the inaugural fund, matching donations from Meta, Amazon, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Google will also livestream the event on Jan. 20, CNBC reported, quoting the company's global head of government affairs and public policy, Karan Bhatia.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to CNBC the company's $1 million contribution follows its previous $500,000 donations to both Trump's first inauguration and President Joe Biden's inaugural fund.

Airplane company Boeing also made a $1 million donation, The Hill reported. "We are pleased to continue Boeing's bipartisan tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees," a Boeing spokesperson said.

In the automotive sector, Ford, General Motors, and Toyota each contributed $1 million.

Energy giant Chevron also joined the donor list but did not disclose the amount.

The contributions have helped Trump's inaugural committee raise $170 million, surpassing Joe Biden's 2021 inauguration which raised $63 million, and Obama's inaugurations which raised $53 million in 2009 and $42 million in 2013.





