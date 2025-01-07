Trump wants to change Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 7, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wants to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump told reporters in the state of Florida, one day after the 2024 election results were certified by Congress.

"What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

Trump said Mexico is "really in trouble, a lot of trouble, very dangerous place."

He also vowed to put "very serious" tariffs on Mexico and Canada.