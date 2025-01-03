Small plane crash in Southern California kills two, injures 18

A small plane that crashed into a commercial building in Southern California has resulted in two fatalities and 18 injuries.

The Fullerton Police Department announced the incident Thursday afternoon on social media platform X. The police stated that 10 people were hospitalized, while eight others were treated at the scene and discharged.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine Van's RV-10 aircraft crashed at 2:15 PM local time (8:15 PM GMT).

Authorities have not yet provided details on how the crash occurred, and it remains unclear whether the victims were inside the building or on the plane.

The police evacuated nearby buildings and urged the public to stay clear of the area.

SECOND PLANE CRASH IN THE AREA IN TWO MONTHS

Congressman Lou Correa, representing Orange County, about 40 kilometers from the crash site, confirmed that the building hit was a furniture factory. He also shared on X that at least 12 of the injured were factory workers.

Aerial footage shows parts of the plane inside the building. Firefighters have reportedly extinguished the fire that broke out after the crash.

Local media reports show security camera footage from a nearby building, revealing a large explosion. Witness Mark Anderson told KRCA-TV, "People are really shocked. There was a huge explosion, and someone came out saying the building had started burning."

The crash occurred near Fullerton Municipal Airport, about 10 kilometers from Disneyland. According to KRCA-TV, the plane was attempting to return to the airport shortly after takeoff.

According to CBS News, this is the second plane crash in the area in two months. On November 25, another plane crashed into a tree just a block away from this incident, but no major injuries were reported.