New US Congress to convene Friday

The newly-elected 119th US Congress is set to begin on Friday with Republicans in full control of both chambers for the first time since 2019.

During the Nov. 5 election, Republicans won a 220-215 majority in the House and a 53-47 majority in the Senate. However, Rep. Matt Gaetz said he would not be sworn in for the new Congress, cutting the Republicans' advantage to 219-215.

Following the official swearing in of new members, the first order of business in the House of Representatives is to elect a House speaker.

Right after the Nov. 5 election, current Speaker Mike Johnson was unanimously nominated by his party to retain the gavel.

Johnson is hoping to continue for another term in his post following President-elect Donald Trump's "Complete & Total" endorsement.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Separately, tech billionaire Elon Musk also backed Johnson.

However, Johnson needs a simple majority, or 218 votes, to be elected.

Meanwhile, Democrats are expected to vote for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.