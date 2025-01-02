US officials heighten security after New Orleans attack

Following a deadly attack in New Orleans on Wednesday morning, local authorities across the US have increased security measures.

In Houston, the FBI and Harris County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search at location near the intersection, according to FBI Houston.

"Throughout this operation, we have deployed specialized teams including our FBI SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators, Special Agent Bomb Technicians, Tactical Operations Center, Evidence Response Team, and a group of counterterrorism investigators."

Temporary flight restrictions are in place, and the FBI has urged the public to avoid the area.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted her administration's investments in counterterrorism, including an additional $10 million in funding for state and local efforts to disrupt radicalization and improve response capabilities.

"In addition we have added new staffing, intelligence tools, and other resources to the NYSP Office of Counterterrorism and DHSES because I believe our law-enforcement and homeland security professionals deserve the finest tools and the best training available."

"After the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, @NYPDPC and I have been in constant communication," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on X.

"While there are no immediate threats to our city at this time, out of an abundance of caution, we have heightened security and have increased NYPD presence at relevant locations, including at Trump Tower and in Times Square," Adams said.

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed an increased police presence at key locations, emphasizing vigilance.

"Preliminary review of the alleged perpetrator's background, actions, and online presence have not revealed any ties to New York City. However, in an abundance of caution, the NYPD will continue to enhance presence across the city at relevant locations as warranted."

At least 15 people were killed and over 30 others injured when a truck plowed through the heart of the French Quarter of New Orleans around 3.15 a.m. (0915GMT) Wednesday morning.

The FBI identified the suspect accused of ramming the truck into New Year's partygoers as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old US citizen and army veteran.