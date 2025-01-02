Trump to hold rally in Washington DC a day before inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to hold a rally on Jan. 19 in Washington D.C., just ahead of his inauguration, according to a report.

The "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" will take place a day before his inauguration at Capital One Arena, which can hold approximately 20,000 attendees, CBS News said.

Trump is anticipated to deliver a speech, along with other speakers, though a complete list of the participants has not yet been disclosed.

Trump's inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20. The day will feature several events commemorating the start of his second term.