Las Vegas Cybertruck driver identified as 37-year-old from Colorado Springs

Flames rise from a Tesla Cybertruck after it exploded outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 1, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a social media video. (REUTERS Photo)

The driver of a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas late Wednesday has been identified as 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger from Colorado Springs, local media reported.

Livelsberger had several Colorado Springs addresses associated with him, according to News5.

It said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is at a townhouse complex, which is located on the east side of Colorado Springs in the Stetson Hills neighborhood.

One person has been confirmed dead after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, police confirmed Wednesday.

The deceased individual was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion, but the person's identity, including whether they were male or female, was not immediately clear, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference.

Seven bystanders were injured in the blast.