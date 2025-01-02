FBI now believes New Orleans attacker had 'no accomplices'

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday said that the perpetrator of the deadly car-ramming attack in New Orleans on New Year's morning acted alone.



"As we're being transparent, unfortunately, there is some information that we have to go back and correct," Christopher Raia, FBI deputy assistant director, told a press conference. "We're confident at this point that there are no accomplices."



The police had previously said they were looking for possible accomplices.



The FBI also emphasized that there is currently no connection between the attack in New Orleans and the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas, which also occurred on New Year's morning.



At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured after the suspect intentionally drove into a crowd of New Year's revellers in New Orleans's French Quarter, a popular nightlife district renowned for its Mardi Gras celebrations.



The suspect, who was a US citizen born in Texas, allegedly engaged in a gunfight with officers before being killed in the confrontation, investigators said.



The FBI categorized the attack in New Orleans as an act of terrorism.















