The death toll from the collapse of a bridge over a river in northern Brazil late Wednesday rose to 12.

Several vehicles plunged into the river following the collapse of a section of the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira Bridge that connects the states of Maranhao and Tocantins, according to the Agencia Brasil news agency.

Four trucks, two cars, and two motorcycles fell into the river and search efforts continued for five missing individuals.